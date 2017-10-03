Funding available for Coromandel arts groups and projects

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 11:55

Get a helping hand for your arts group or creative project through the Creative Communities Scheme. We're taking applications for the current funding round until Monday 30 October.

Successful applicants from the May 2017 funding round include Thames Music Group Inc for their Sunday Afternoon Series of Concerts, Art at Work for their Unearth the Past project, Connected Media for their Outlook for Someday free one-day film-making workshop and Kuaotunu Kindergarten Charitable Trust for their Handmaidens handcraft workshops.

In previous funding rounds, between $10,000 and $20,000 has been disbursed.

The Coromandel Arts and Creative Industries Advisory Board, made up of representatives from across the Coromandel, administers the funds on behalf of Creative New Zealand. Extra funding is available for those who have attended the Creative Waikato ARTillery workshops.

Funding is awarded to projects rather than the people undertaking the project. Applications need to meet one or more of the following criteria to be eligible for the funding:

- Broad community involvement - The project will create opportunities for local communities to engage with and participate in arts activities.

- Diversity - The project will support the diverse arts and cultural traditions of local communities, enriching and promoting their uniqueness and cultural diversity.

- Young people - The project will enable and encourage young people (under 18 years) to engage with and actively participate in the arts.

For more information on the scheme and application forms see our website www.tcdc.govt.nz/ccs.

To learn more about the Coromandel Arts and Creative Industries Advisory Board, including contact details, see www.tcdc.govt.nz/arts-board.

We currently have an opening on the Arts Advisory Board for a representative from the Tairua-Pauanui area. We're looking for someone who is interested in the arts, but ideally also has some business savvy or leadership skills.

Nominations close at 4pm on Monday 9 October. For more information see www.tcdc.govt.nz/artsboardvacancy.