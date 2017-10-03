Investigators complete scene examination of fatal Hastings fire

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 12:26

Police and Fire investigators have completed the examination of the disused building on Heretaunga Street West, Hastings which was the scene of a fatal fire yesterday.

Police are yet to speak with those involved and enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Once those enquiries are completed the matter will be referred to the Coroner.

Police are not in a position to release the name of the boy who died at this stage.

Our thoughts are with all the families involved in this tragedy and we are providing support to them and the community at this time.