Five people arrested in relation to Fleet double homicide

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 14:12

Rotorua Police have today arrested five men in connection with the deaths of Raymond and James Fleet.

The uncle and nephew, 51 and 25 years of age, were reported missing on 10 August 2017 and a double homicide investigation was launched following the discovery of their bodies in Mamaku Forest on 17 August, 2017.

The five men are facing numerous charges ranging from murder, manslaughter, accessory after the fact of murder, manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of substances, materials and equipment with intent.

Four men, aged 34, 29, 26 and 21 years old, are due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow, 4 October, 2017.

The fifth man, a 26-year-old, is appearing in Whakatāne District Court tomorrow.

I want to acknowledge Detective Senior Sergeant Mark van Kempen and the whole investigation team who have worked tirelessly to hold these men to account.

This type of incident is extremely rare in Rotorua and I know it has shocked our community.

We hope the arrests begin to bring some closure for their whānau.