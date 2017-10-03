Warmer than usual October predicted for New Zealand

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 15:29

During September, low pressures dominated the weather map once again. "This is the third consecutive month in which Lows have targeted New Zealand," said MetService Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths. "This has resulted in extremely wet conditions for much of the North Island, as well as the eastern South Island. All we’re hearing is that people have had enough of the rain."

Hamilton and Tauranga both recorded around double normal September rainfall amounts (194mm and 185mm, respectively). Christchurch, Dunedin and Auckland were all also wetter than normal in September. Major growing areas, such as Pukekohe, Gisborne, Ohakune and the Manawatu, were also extremely wet (with 130%, 175%, 155% and 145% of normal September totals, respectively).

"Looking ahead, we finally see some drier weather! It looks likely that Highs return to the New Zealand region in October," predicted Griffiths. "While we will still see fronts and lows on the weather maps, these are forecast to be far less frequent than is usual for the time of year."

Initially, Highs are signalled to favour both Islands equally. But as the month progresses, the main axis of the intermittent Highs should drift south, with easterly winds setting up over northern New Zealand. A drier than normal October is forecast across the South Island (excluding Marlborough), as well as in the south and west of the North Island. For Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, the Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, and Marlborough, closer to normal October rainfall is forecast.

A warmer than usual October is predicted right across the country.

