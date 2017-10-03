World Teachers' Day: A reminder to say thanks to our teachers

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 16:11

GroupTogether Survey Results Reveal: What are we spending on teachers gifts? What do teachers prefer? Do naughty kids parents spend more on gifts?

What are Australian Parents are spending on teacher’s gifts?

33% spend between $10-$20

33% spend between $20-$25

33% spend above $25

1% spends $100 or more.

What is the most popular gift?

Group Gifts are the most cost effective and popular gift that our teachers receive.

In 2016, 50 000, Australian Parents have ‘grouped together’ to collect for teachers group gifts.

The average collection per teacher is $400.

Parents generally contribute between $20 to $25 per child.

Teachers prefer group gift vouchers plus a personalised card. One teacher bluntly states: "Do a collection and get a gift voucher."

Another teacher says: "We are thankful for anything we receive but gift cards are usually easiest. Also getting a really nice card which expresses your thanks to the teacher (from parents and children) is touching as it's nice to know you made a difference."

A mother states: "We now organise a group class gift with a collection/voucher so they can get something they want themselves. Anywhere from $10-$20."

Another organised mother adds: "I have been collecting for a class gift for the last 5 years and found people give $15-$25."

Some Parents do not believe in gifting teachers with gifts. Some have even told their children's teacher their opinion.

A Sydney mother says: None, I have never bought gifts for teachers."

Another Mum adds: Since when do you buy teachers presents?

Kind teachers get better gifts than strict teachers!

Some parents agree that it depends on the teacher and if their child enjoys their classes.

One Mum says:

"My daughter had not very nice teachers for a couple of years running, they got a $10 box of chocolates. My son has an AMAZING teacher this year and I would spend $30-$40 on her gift."

A naughty kid’s parents spend more!

If a child is very difficult then parents generally spend more than $50 on teacher’s gifts.

One parent honestly exclaims:

"I spent about $100 on my sons kindy teacher because she went above and beyond for my son. This year probably about $40."

Another grateful Mum adds:

"I will be spending 50+ on my boys’ teachers. Because my youngest is a massive handful and his teacher is so patient with him."

Teacher’s say that a gift is only meaningful if it is thoughtful and relevant....

"Being a teacher myself...it's not how much u spend it's the relevance of the gift. Sometimes parents can spend quite a bit, but the gift is not relevant to me. Find out what he/she likes ..."

GroupTogether is an online tool for organising any group gift or collection. Parents can organise a group collection or group gift/voucher for their class and share the collection link via email, social media or even what's app. Each collection comes with a personalised card. Contributors can add photos and personalised messages to the card.

www.grouptogether.com