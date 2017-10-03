Multiple arrests for Main Street aggravated robbery in Palmerston North

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 17:55

Three people have been arrested in relation to the aggravated robbery of a Main Street service station on 20 September, 2017.

Palmerston North Police were called at 8:40pm on the Wednesday evening, where two people had entered a store with a firearm.

They had threatened staff and fled with cash.

No one was injured but the store staff in attendance were shaken.

Following a scene examination and ongoing investigation, three people have now been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

The first offender was arrested on Thursday 28 September, 2017. He is remanded on bail and due to reappear in Palmerston North Youth Court tomorrow.

Two other offenders were arrested today, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, and they are both due to appear in court tomorrow.

The victims are receiving ongoing support.