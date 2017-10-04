Public feedback wanted on Jubilee Park playground options

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 09:03

Plans to transform Inglewood’s Jubilee Park are taking a major step forward - and the community is leading the way.

From next week residents will have the chance to vote on a unique new playground design for the park, which were developed after input from Inglewood residents.

New Plymouth District Council has received seven designs from four companies for a new children’s playground, which were developed after input from Inglewood residents.

The designs will be on display in the Inglewood Library and Service Centre and posted to NPDC’s Jubilee Park-Inglewood Community Project Facebook page where people will be able to comment on the designs and vote on their favourite in a survey, says NPDC Group Manager Strategy Liam Hodgetts.

Feedback can also be given through newplymouthnz.com/HaveYourSay.

The designs will be open to discussion and voting until 19 October when a winner is expected to be chosen.

The plans were required to be suitable for kids aged three to 15.

A community consultation resulted in designers also being asked to consider a flying fox and a rope climbing tower.

The unique playground will be part of a project to make Jubilee Park a ‘destination’ park that will attract visitors from outside Inglewood as well.

This also includes proposals for a new skatepark, which is scheduled to be completed next year, and a public toilet near the play area by the end of this year.

The Inglewood Lions Club’s plans for an 18-hole mini-putt course are also a step closer with the Council drawing up a concessional ground lease for a site next to the play area.

The Lions will pay $1 a year for the lease and channel proceeds from the course back into community organisations.

"The aim is to provide a district-wide attraction for residents and visitors," says Mr Hodgetts.

"We’re working with the Inglewood Community Board and local people to get the whole community participating and to raise a sense of stewardship for the project."

NPDC is helping the Inglewood community in fundraising efforts for further improvements to Jubilee Park.