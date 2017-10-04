The increasing role of Antarctica’s ice in sea-level rise

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 10:12

An international climate change expert will unravel the decades-long scientific effort to help determine Antarctica’s contribution to sea-level rise at an upcoming Victoria University of Wellington public lecture.

Matt King, Professor of Polar Geodesy at the University of Tasmania in Australia, is visiting Wellington to give Victoria’s annual S.T. Lecture in Antarctic Studies hosted by the Antarctic Research Centre.

Professor King was awarded the Royal Society (London) Kavli Medal and Lecture in 2015, which recognises excellence in all fields of science and engineering relevant to the environment or energy. More than 10 percent of Professor King’s research has been published in leading journals such as Science and Nature, and several of his papers were used in the latest assessment report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

His research focuses on observing and modelling the Antarctic ice sheet, sea-level change and the changing shape of Earth.

In his lecture, Professor King will discuss the work that he undertook to determine the first consensus estimate of the present-day contribution of ice sheets to sea-level change.

"For over 50 years scientists have been working to understand Antarctica’s contribution to sea level. For much of this time there has been disagreement about if this massive ice sheet is even growing or shrinking," he says.

"Our reconciled estimate, thanks to advances in data analysis and computer modelling, showed that Antarctica is increasingly contributing to sea-level rise."

Professor King will also highlight some of the fascinating things that can be learnt about Earth from the vantage-point of Antarctica, from hundreds of miles above Earth’s surface to hundreds of miles below, and from present-day ice sheet changes to those that happened 20,000 years ago.

Associate Professor Andrew Mackintosh, director of Victoria’s Antarctic Research Centre, says it’s exciting to have Professor King in New Zealand to present his research.

"He is not only an exceptional scientist, he is also a leading voice in society with a strong track record of engagement with policymakers and the public. He promises to give an outstanding lecture on Antarctic science, and how science can help us to respond and adapt to our changing world."

What: The S.T. Lee Lecture in Antarctic Studies

When: 5.30pm, Monday 16 October

Where: Hunter Council Chamber, Level 2, Hunter Building, Kelburn campus, Victoria University of Wellington

If you would like to attend, please email dao.polsiri@vuw.ac.nz with ‘Lee lecture’ in the subject line or phone 04-463 6587 by Wednesday 11 October.