New survey asks how Maori identity shapes financial choices

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 10:20

The largest ever survey of MÄori financial attitudes is underway, with 100,000 questionnaires posted to people who indicated MÄori descent on the electoral roll.

The MÄori Identity and Financial Attitudes Study (MIFAS), Te Rangahau o Te Tuakiri Maori me Nga Waiaro a-Putea, will shed light on how MÄori identity shapes financial choices and explore what success looks like from a MÄori perspective. It is also available online and in te reo MÄori.

"Cultural identity provides a set of rules and guidelines for living and is a very powerful driver of behaviour," says Dr Carla Houkamau, who is running the study with Associate Professor Manuka Henare and Professor Chris Sibley at the University of Auckland.

"Our earlier work on MÄori identity has made it clear that for MÄori to advance economically, and for policy to support that, we need to first understand cultural differences in what MÄori value, their notions of wealth and security, and the possibilities they see are available to them as MÄori."

As Associate Dean MÄori and Pacific Development at the Business School, Dr Houkamau is concerned that more MÄori are not enrolling in commerce degrees.

"The MÄori economy is an important and growing part of New Zealand’s economy and by 2040 MÄori will be a significant proportion of our working-age population. I see so many opportunities in business and education positions with not enough graduates to full them."

Historically, the MÄori population has experienced worse social and economic outcomes than other New Zealanders, however MÄori businesses and tribal enterprises are re-emerging as a significant force, in particular in the primary sector and by receiving Treaty settlements. MÄori have significant opportunities for growth and contribution to the New Zealand economy.

Dr Houkamau: "This study is about planning for the future. If we do not have reliable data on the attitudes and opinions of a large group of MÄori it makes it harder to develop MÄori economic policy that is more responsive to the cultural and social realities of MÄori communities.

"MÄori are less likely to own their own home, tend to have less personal savings and are less likely to enrol in KiwiSaver. We want to know what kind of financial products and services may change this imbalance."

In a previous study, Professor Sibley and Dr Houkamau showed that MÄori hugely value relational wellbeing. It found that those who felt strong in their cultural identity were less likely to be enrolled in KiwiSaver and more likely to expect financial security in retirement. This, along with other research, shows that although MÄori society has changed dramatically, some deeply held cultural beliefs around relational wellbeing remain.

The survey is part of a Marsden-funded project called "How Great Can We Be: Identity Leaders of the MÄori Economic Renaissance" and grew out of another landmark survey by Dr Houkamau and Professor Sibley that measures MÄori identity and cultural engagement.

Says Dr Houkamau, "We’ve treated this study differently from much of our other work by making sure there is a huge amount of information available for anyone who receives a survey or wants to complete the study online."

Dr Houkamau is of NgÄti Kahungunu (NgÄti Kere) and NgÄti Porou (Te WhÄnau o Tuwhakairiora) descent. She and Dr Henare (Te Rarawa, Te AupÅuri, NgÄti Kuri) teach management and international business at the Business School, and Professor Sibley (PÄkehÄ) is in the School of Psychology.

