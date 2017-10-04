Announcement of $21million adventure park in Porirua City

|
What: Official announcement of a proposed $21 million adventure park in Porirua City. It will be built on the hills and surrounding area of Porirua’s Rangituhi / Colonial Knob by Select Contracts, a Canadian multinational company that specialises in leisure and adventure parks around the world. The Porirua Adventure Park will include a chairlift, indoor surf simulator, 200 seat café and a smaller café at the top of the lift. There will be a wide selection of trails that will be free to the public.
The adventure park will be a world class destination for local, regional and international guests to enjoy the beautiful surroundings in a safe environment, giving them a unique experience on a bike, by foot or on a surfboard.
When: Thursday 5 October, 11.30am
Where: Spicer Botanical Park off Broken Hill Road, Porirua
Who: Porirua Mayor Mike Tana and Select Contracts Managing Director Chris Sutton will speak
