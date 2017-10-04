Who ate all the pies? Aucklanders’ spending habits revealed

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 10:55

Who spends the most on fast food in Auckland?

Westpac NZ drilled down into the data of more than 96,000 people who’ve downloaded its CashNav app- since last December and found that those living north of the harbour bridge were spending more tucking into takeaways than other Aucklanders.

People on the North Shore spent the most satisfying their fast food cravings with an average splurge of around $75 per month. That spending rose to $84 a month for those aged 36-55.

Westpac’s CashNav app allows customers to track their daily spending habits by categorising what they’ve spent their money on and to see what is holding their saving aspirations back. It also notifies them if their spending is higher than usual.

The app does this by automatically categorising customers’ debit and credit card transactions into one of 12 categories such as eating out, shopping, travel, entertainment, home, groceries, transportation, utilities, education and health. Retailers choose their category although CashNav users can re-categorise them if they want to.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Marketing, Products and Transformation Andrew Kerr says CashNav allows customers to monitor their spending and take control of their purchasing habits.

"They can see if their spending is going up or down over the year and identify exactly where to cut back in order to save for the bigger things they really want."

Interestingly, millennials (18-35) did not spend the most on fast food. They paid an average of $69 per month when compared to 36-55 year olds on $78.

The CashNav data has also revealed that Central/East Auckland residents spent the most in bars, on average $91 per month, followed by those on the North Shore on $85, South Auckland on $83 and West Auckland on $75.

And with the café culture of Ponsonby and Grey Lynn it may come as no surprise that Central/East Aucklanders across all age groups spent the most at cafés and restaurants - on average $194 per month, followed by North Shore on $173, South Auckland on $143 and West Auckland on $130.

"The interesting thing is that it’s not millennials eating so-called ‘smashed avocado’ - it’s the 36-55- year-old age group who’re spending the most in cafés, restaurants, bars and on fast food, followed by those aged 56-75," says Mr Kerr.