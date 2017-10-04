Dressing the new SH2 roundabout

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 10:58

More than 13,000 plants will be planted along the new Whakatu Link Route, starting with 7000 going onto the new State Highway 2 roundabout, at Mangateretere, and the roads leading into it this month.

Most of the remainder will go in during next year’s winter planting season as more sections of the route are completed.

The plants are mostly natives including varieties of flax, coprosma, oi oi, griselinia and pittosporum, along with the hardy exotic plant species such as lomandra and Chinese star jasmine, all of which perform well in Hawke’s Bay’s hot dry summer conditions. The planting and mulching of the main SH2 roundabout has been completed, with work on three of the five gardens alongside the lead-in roads is underway. The last two of the gardens will be planted once the road works in that area are finished.

The new bridge over the Karamu Stream is expected to be completed by the end of November however the planting of the 2000 plants in that area would have to wait until the next planting season - about July next year.

That season would also see the planting carried out around the new Whakatu roundabout, expected to be completed in January, with a date for planting the new Pakowhai Road roundabout still to be set.

The plants leading up to and on the roundabout had to be low growing in order to ensure drivers had good visibility across the intersection, said Hastings District Council works and services committee chairman Kevin Watkins.

"These plants are a good choice. We’re looking forward to the route being finished in late 2018. By that time a lot of the planting will have settled in and the route will not only achieve transportation aims but will also add a corridor of trees and shrubs through the heart of our district."