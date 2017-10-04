Good progress on Manukau Bus Station project - AT

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 12:12

Auckland Transport’s (AT) Manukau Bus Station construction project team this week hosted members of the Åtara-Papatoetoe Local Board on a construction site visit.

They were welcomed by AT’s Principal Project Managers Ian Kingston and Scott Keene.

Local Board Chair Lotu Titi Fuli is very pleased with the progress made at the construction site, the station is due to open in the second quarter of 2018.

"The Åtara-Papatoetoe Local Board is extremely happy with the project, which together with the train station just across the road, will make it safer and more accessible for our people to travel around South Auckland and the rest of the city.

"It will be a major pull for people looking to move to the area, local communities, developers and others in making Manukau an even more desirable place to live, study, work, play and invest."

Mr Kingston says the Manukau Bus Station and the train station will support the new bus network in South Auckland and allow more efficient bus to bus and bus to train connections.

"AT is moving to a simpler and more integrated public transport network for the city and the bus station will enable the new network of buses and trains to operate smoothly."

A first for this project is AT’s commitment to enhancing social and economic outcomes, which is guided by its procurement and social sustainability policy. It is AT’s first project to contain a "Social Outcomes" component in its procurement process for a contractor.

It meant that NZ Strong which was awarded the contract had to demonstrate how it would train and employ South Auckland graduates from The Southern Initiative at no additional cost to AT. The Southern Initiative is an Auckland Council programme which aims to champion, stimulate and enable social and community innovation in South Auckland and equip MÄori and Pasifika people in the area with skills and access to meaningful employment opportunities.