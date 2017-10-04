NZ National Commission for UNESCO launches Global Citizenship Education Award

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 12:54

The New Zealand National Commission for UNESCO is seeking to reward projects that foster global citizenship through its inaugural Global Citizenship Education (GCED) Award.

Applicants from the education sector and community groups are invited to tell the National Commission about their global citizenship education projects or develop new ones between now and March 2018 to be in to win cash prizes.

"GCED aims to empower learners to assume active roles to face and resolve global challenges and to become proactive contributors to a more peaceful, tolerant, inclusive and secure world," says Robyn Baker, Chair of the New Zealand National Commission for UNESCO.

"GCED is not only taught in classrooms - it can also take place in non-formal education settings such as community education or through NGOs and applies to any age. We hope to receive applications from a wide variety of groups."

Applicants need to fill out a written application. The winners will be announced in April 2018.

For more information and to download an application pack visit http://bit.ly/2fJRdUP.