Jaycee Trust recipients announced

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 13:26

Four recipients have been awarded funding from the Jaycee Trust Travelling Fellowship Scheme.

The fellowship scheme enables young people to undertake special projects or study overseas.The project should enhance their contribution to the community, once they return to New Zealand.

The successful applicants were: Cory Regenerus (30), Philip Mecredy (25), Sarah White (17) and Lea Muetzel (17).

Lea is a Freyberg High School student and is embarking on a two week research expedition to Indonesia in July 2018. Lea plans to pursue a PHD in the biology field after high school.

"I’ll be learning a whole range of biodiversity and surveying techniques," says Lea. "The funding is a huge help towards my project and has made things a lot easier towards my travelling costs. I’m incredibly grateful for this support."

Lea’s first week will be spent in a remote field camp on Buton Island where she’ll help collect data on carbon stocks and biodiversity of the forest. Upon return Lea will bring forward ideas to help New Zealand conservation efforts.

Councillor Aleisha Rutherford chairs the Trust and says this was the highest number of applicants the fellowship scheme has ever received. "We’ve promoted the Jaycee Trust Travelling Fellowship more widely and had 15 applications this year which is a big increase from previous years."

Successful applicants can apply for up to $5,000 each, with the Trust granting a maximum of $10,000 each funding round.