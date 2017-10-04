Council purchases Karori residential property

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 14:44

Wellington City Council has today officially confirmed that it has purchased a residential property at 6 Campbell Street in Karori.

Council Urban Development Leader and Karori Plan Leader, Councillor Andy Foster says: "Last week Council agreed to purchase this property, which is adjacent to Council’s vacant St Johns site property, and the site of the new Karori Events Centre.

"There has been a lot of social media about the purchase, but it has only become unconditional today," says Cr Foster.

"A simple look at the map of Karori Town Centre will show anyone why purchasing this site makes absolute sense. Karori has very constrained town and neighbourhood centres in comparison to the suburb’s population, which limits all kinds of commercial and community activities," he adds.

"The value is clearly in the land. We will remove the old house, which is roughly 100 years old and not in good condition, and will seek to rezone the site so we can consider its use in conjunction with the adjacent site of the former St Johns church."

"The time taken in the rezoning process will allow us time to consider what uses will best contribute to improving the Karori Town Centre. I have no doubt that one of the recommendations of the current community engagement in the Karori Project will be that significant changes in the Town Centre are a very high priority."