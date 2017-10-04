New director of research operations appointed

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 15:12

Dr Vivienne Smith has been appointed to the role of director, research operations following a competitive international search.

She takes over from acting director Oliver Britz on October 9.

Dr Smith holds a PhD in engineering geology and a Master of Arts in Creative Writing and has more than 25 years’ experience in the area of managing and reviewing research projects and strategic planning.

She is currently the principal advisor, client service and sector change at Superu, a government agency that works closely with the social services sector to ensure they make evidence-based decisions in regards to social policy.

Previous roles include nearly five years managing the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s science investment portfolios in environment, health and society, and hazards; several years leading a multi-disciplinary research team at Environmental Science Research; and infrastructure resource management roles as a scientist and manager in regional councils.