New Deputy Mayor to help showcase Wellington in Canberra

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 16:07

Wellington’s new Deputy Mayor will spearhead a Wellington delegation to Canberra this week, cementing the sister city relationship formed last year.

The visit will be Cr Jill Day’s first trip to the Australian Capital and her first overseas trip as Deputy Mayor of Wellington.

"The relationship between Wellington and Canberra is a very close international relationship, and the past 18 months have been a huge success. I’m excited to head there in my new role as Deputy Mayor of Wellington, and to support the Capital Collaboration we are creating in the heart of Canberra - I can’t wait to get stuck in!"

She will attend and speak at a Civic Reception on Thursday night celebrating Wellington’s creative heart; meet with ACT and Canberra officials on Friday; and attend a Capital Collaboration event on Saturday, which will present a world renowned chef, beer, wine, food, culture, live entertainment and include a chance to win a trip to Toast Martinborough.

The week’s events will be the first time officials and industry leaders from the two cities have come together in this way since the sister city agreement was signed last year, because the Kaikoura Earthquake on November 14 forced the cancellation of Canberra Week in Wellington.

"The massive 7.8 earthquake on the same day the Canberra team arrived meant a bit of a re-think. Sadly we had to cancel the Canberra Week here, but we have been committed to going to Canberra and I’m pleased the trip is now here," Cr Day said.

"I’m looking forward to meeting ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr so I can thank him again for how he and his team supported us in Wellington on the day of the earthquake. Their support and offers of help were a wonderful demonstration of the friendship that exists between us."

The Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (WREDA), in partnership with Dinoysus Events and Canberra’s NewActon Precinct, has created the main event of the delegation - a showcase that brings together the tastes of the two cities.

"The Capital Collaboration will give Canberrans a literal taste of Wellington. Cuisine and culture is a big part of Wellington’s pitch as a long weekend destination, which is a growth area for Australian tourism to New Zealand, and a great fit for Singapore Airline’s Capital Express service," says WREDA Interim Chief Executive Derek Fry.

"We’re pleased to join Wellington City Council on this delegation, as we continue to build closer economic relations with Canberra. We’ll also meet and work with representatives from Canberra’s investment, innovation, and promotion agencies, as well as their Chamber of Commerce, to further connect our business communities."