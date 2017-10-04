Police name Hastings fire victim

|
Eastern Police can now release the name of the boy who died following a fire which occurred in Saint Leonards, Hastings, on Monday 2 October, 2017.
He was 10-year-old Ariki River Baden Mau of Camberley, Hastings.
Police’s thoughts are with Ariki's whanau and friends at this tragic time and support is being provided.
The investigation into the fire is ongoing.
