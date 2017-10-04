Burst water main floods Queenstown Mall

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 20:22

A burst water main has caused flooding on Rees Street and Queenstown Mall.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said contractors have successfully shut off the water to assess the damage and start work on fixing the fault.

Rees Street is currently closed to traffic and contractors are on site talking to affected businesses. It is likely that water in the immediate vicinity will remain off overnight.

If you are in the area, please take care and listen to any instructions given by contractors onsite.