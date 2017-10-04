Teenager in critical condition following crash in Whanganui

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 20:30

Attributable to Inspector Brett Calkin, Central District Police Road Policing Manager:

A 16-year-old boy has been transferred to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Whanganui this morning.

The vehicle hit a power pole around 8am on the corner of Anzac Pde and Rangitikei St.

The boy was taken to Whanganui Hospital in critical condition and has this evening been transferred to Wellington Hospital.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

It's a sobering reminder of the consequences of not buckling up.

It takes just a couple of seconds, yet it drastically reduces your chances of serious injury in a crash.

The Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate.