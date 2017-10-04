Two players win $500,000 with Lotto First Division

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 20:57

It will be a Wednesday night to remember for two Lotto players from Wellington and Mosgiel after winning $500,000 each with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Petone Paper Plus in Lower Hutt and Mosgiel New World in Mosgiel.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $9 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was won by a player in Auckland, who takes home $500,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Countdown Mt Roskill Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.