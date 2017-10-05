Breaking the cycle of motorcycle crashes in Northland

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 05:55

Whangarei District Council’s road safety partner, Roadsafe, is working with the Motorcycle Safety Advisory Council (MSAC) to launch a Northland wide campaign in support of ACC’s Motorcycle Awareness Month.

Last year there were 14 serious injury motorcycle crashes in Northland and already in 2017 there have been two fatal motorcycle crashes.

Northland Road Policing Sergeant Lance Goulsbro says ‘all these crashes have impacted on our community, they have involved people we know, our family, friends and workmates’.

ACC Motorcycle Programme Manager David Kielty says that this campaign targets both motorcycle and other road users and is designed to disrupt people and make them think by placing yellow motorcycle helmets in unusual locations.

"Keep an eye for hi-vis motorcycle helmets across Northland," he said.

"We’ve chosen to start a national conversation about motorcycle safety in September because it’s the start of the riding season. Riders across the country are taking bikes out of winter-storage and taking to the road in increasing numbers.

"It’s an important time for riders to check on their bikes, skills and gear. It’s also a good time to remind other road users to keep an eye out for motorbikes - they can surprise drivers when they’re used to looking for larger vehicles.

Council’s Roading Manager Jeff Devine said that ACC has launched the inaugural Motorcycle Awareness Month with support from Council’s road safety partner Roadsafe.

"It’s great to see local motorcycle retailers in Kaipara and Whangarei coming on board to offer motorcycle owners a free 10 point safety check," he said.

Roadsafe provides education and safety programmes across Northland on behalf of Whangarei and Kaipara District Council’s, NZTA, and the Northland Regional Council.

More details can be viewed on their website: http://northlandroadsafety.co.nz/project/get-ride-ready