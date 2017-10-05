Clean up underway after Queenstown CBD burst water main

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 09:38

Queenstown Mall and Rees St are open for business this morning after overnight works shut off water to a burst main, and clean-up operations are underway. Water was back on to local businesses by 1am, and the damaged area of the Mall has been fenced off providing access to all shops and businesses on either side of the damaged site. The clean-up is focusing on clearing access routes to businesses for workers and visitors.

Silt is being removed from Rees Street to reduce further spread by pedestrians and vehicles, and QLDC inspections have confirmed that there has been no silt enter Lake Wakatipu.

QLDC assessments of the Queenstown Mall indicate that damage is largely at a surface level. Following a complete clean up, it is likely that some cobblestones will need to be re-laid. The cause of the burst main is also being investigated by QLDC contractors Veolia, but current assessments suggest a joint or material failure.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said he was pleased with the response to the incident from all parties involved. "The crew mobilised to the town centre ahead of any notification from the site as their systems had alerted them something was wrong. Our main priority has been minimising the affect to businesses, local residents and visitors and ensuring no impact to the lake. I’d like to acknowledge the hard work of the team through the night to make sure roads and businesses were open this morning," said Mr Hansby.

Minor leaks have also been identified at locations on Church Street and Marine Parade which Veolia are currently investigating and managing. At this stage it is likely these are a result of redistributed pressure from shutting off the burst main in the Mall.