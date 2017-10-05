Kinloch representative group established

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 09:43

The Kinloch community is set to have greater council representation after the establishment of a committee comprising councillors and community members.

At a Council meeting last week, councillors agreed to establish a new committee to assist the Kinloch community in creating a strategy and vision to help feed into TaupÅ District Council’s strategic direction.

The group will comprise councillors Rosanne Jollands, Barry Hickling and Christine Rankin, and three community representatives to be nominated by Kinloch residents and selected by councillors.

The formation of the committee came after a request from the Kinloch Community Association. The group’s secretary Belinda Walker said recent growth in the Kinloch area has led to the association’s increased involvement in planning, infrastructure traffic, parks, economy and education.

"We would like to support Council by providing local input into the development of Council’s key planning documents, including the long-term plan, structure plan, annual plans and reserve management plans. We felt a committee of Council would be the most appropriate way to efficiently meet the needs of the Kinloch community as it grows to become one of the TaupÅ District’s largest settlements."

Democracy and community engagement manager Tina Jakes said the terms of reference for the committee will be based on those of the Mangakino/Pouakani Representative Group.

"Once the Kinloch committee is formed, members will provide local input into the development of Council policy that will impact on the Kinloch area, consider matters referred by Council concerning the area, and communicate with the Kinloch community, community organisations and special interest groups."

Nominations for community representatives will be called for from this Friday, October 6.

For more information visit taupo.govt.nz.