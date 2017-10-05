SH 1, north of Dunedin remains closed following crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
State Highway 1 between Evansdale and Waitati remains closed following a crash earlier this morning, while the Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.
Due to the location of the crash there are no diversions available.
Police are working quickly to ensure the road is reopened as soon as possible however there we can't give a timeframe at this stage.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.