Biodiversity group means business

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 10:20

Wild for Taranaki, the region's biodiversity umbrella group, has entered a new era with the appointment of an Operations Manager to guide the roll-out of its first major initiative.

Taranaki-born Kirstin Foley, who has a strong business background, is settling into the new role and preparing for the launch of Restore Taranaki, an ambitious multi-pronged programme building on its members’ work to ensure the region’s native plants and wildlife can thrive.

Kirstin says she’s excited to be taking on the challenge. "Taranaki’s unique biodiversity and culture have always been special to me, and I’m looking forward to working with our members and the community to restore the region’s plants and wildlife."

Wild for Taranaki Trust Chairman Mike Weren has welcomed Kirsten’s appointment, calling it a milestone for the organisation. "We see the Restore Taranaki initiative as vital, and Kirsten has the experience and expertise to tie it all together."

Kirstin has a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Political Science, Bachelor of Commerce and Administration, majoring in Accounting and Commercial Law, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Accounting.

She began her career with Landrigan Waite (now BDO New Zealand) in Taranaki. She has also worked for KPMG in Hamilton, spent time working in various financial and management roles overseas and prior to this appointment was part of the team at Staples Rodway in New Plymouth.

Wild for Taranaki is an alliance of more than 40 agencies and organisations involved in biodiversity protection and enhancement in the region. The Taranaki Regional Council is a core funder as part of its work to support livelihoods and improve our lifestyles.