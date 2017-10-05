Council's disgraceful wage bill shows lack of leadership

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 10:43

Auckland Council’s failure to adhere to its own wage budget has seen the payroll bill blow out to $853 million in the last financial year and Auckland ratepayers now paying 6% more this year for Council salaries. A staggering 52% of rates are now used by the Council just to pay staff.

Jo Holmes, Spokesperson for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, says:

"Phil Goff and the councillors who were elected on a platform of tackling the Council’s wasteful habits look to be failing. They’re all blaming the CEO and ducking for cover instead of leading from the front and cutting wasteful spending."

"In 2017, the number of staff Auckland Council paid a salary of over $200,000 has increased by 25% to 194 staff. That alone is a disgrace."