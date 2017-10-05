Council's disgraceful wage bill shows lack of leadership

|
[ login or create an account ]
Auckland Council’s failure to adhere to its own wage budget has seen the payroll bill blow out to $853 million in the last financial year and Auckland ratepayers now paying 6% more this year for Council salaries. A staggering 52% of rates are now used by the Council just to pay staff.
Jo Holmes, Spokesperson for the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, says:
"Phil Goff and the councillors who were elected on a platform of tackling the Council’s wasteful habits look to be failing. They’re all blaming the CEO and ducking for cover instead of leading from the front and cutting wasteful spending."
"In 2017, the number of staff Auckland Council paid a salary of over $200,000 has increased by 25% to 194 staff. That alone is a disgrace."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.