Crash in New Lynn

At 10am this morning a truck crashed into a railway overbridge on Titirangi Road in New Lynn.
The driver was not injured.
The truck is blocking the road and diversions are in place at Margan Avenue and Arawa Street.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the road is cleared.
