Lower Hutt’s first parking policy up for consultation

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 11:16

Hutt City Council is calling for feedback on its new draft parking policy.

The policy is one key result of a year-long parking review and is designed to support Council’s aims of shaping and rejuvenating the city in a rapidly changing world.

The review also explored other ways to improve parking management and led to Council recently introducing a smartphone app to make paying for parking easier.

Council Divisional Manager Strategy and Planning, Wendy Moore, says effectively managing parking contributes to a safe and efficient transport system. It is important for providing good access to activities in the city and to shaping the city for the future.

The policy proposes focussing on managing the city’s parking resources more effectively, rather than creating more supply. It supports Council’s work to improve transport options including public transport and walking and cycling infrastructure.

This thinking is in-line with the wider context around transport planning. Issues like increasing fuel costs, addressing climate change, and the development of technologies, including driverless vehicles, will all influence the ways people live and travel in the future.

"A carefully-designed policy can help make the city a healthier and more pleasant place to live and contribute significantly to the local economy, and this is our longer-term aim," Wendy Moore says.

She says the proposed policy doesn’t consider specific and current parking restrictions, zones, or parking fees. It sets out a strategic approach to guide Council’s decisions on managing parking for the greater good of Lower Hutt.

To help develop the policy, Council ran a public survey and a series of workshops for key stakeholders earlier in the year. Last week, Council’s Policy and Regulatory Committee approved the draft policy and gave the go-ahead to consult further with stakeholders and the wider public during October and early November.

Public consultation is now open and will run until 3 November. The survey and draft policy can be accessed at: huttcity.govt.nz/parking-policy-consultation