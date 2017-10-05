Ngati Rangi calls for whanau to come forward

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 11:17

Voting is now underway for NgÄti Rangi to approve its proposed Treaty of Waitangi Settlement with the Crown. Lead Negotiator, Che Wilson, says NgÄti Rangi Trust is encouraging all its people turn out in force to have their say on what they believe is an innovative and wide-ranging settlement package for the Iwi.

The NgÄti Rangi Settlement, Rukutia te Mana, is valued at over $17 million in cash and assets, and includes the return of Karioi Forest and significant wÄhi tapu, including Rotokura Lake. The settlement includes significant environmental redress and a new governance and management framework for the Whangaehu River Catchment. It also includes relationship agreements with key governement agencies, including the New Zealand Defence Force. The settlement acknowledges NgÄti Rangi’s ancestral connections and enduring relationship with maunga Ruapehu however, further aspirations for Ruapehu will be addressed within the upcoming collective negotiations for Te KÄhui Maunga (Tongariro National Park), which are scheduled to commence in 2018.

Mr Wilson says all those who believe they may have NgÄti Rangi whakapapa should come forward urgently, so they can be a part of the NgÄti Rangi Treaty Settlement.

"We understand there could be an additional several thousand uri who may affiliate to NgÄti Rangi, but they are currently unsure or unaware of this side of their whakapapa."

All adult registered members of NgÄti Rangi can vote on the settlement, with voting closing on Friday 3 November at 5pm. Those not yet registered can cast a special vote. Hui are currently being held around the country for whÄnau to meet with NgÄti Rangi Trust and learn more about the settlement. Voting can occur at these hui, online or via post.

"There are only four weeks left for NgÄti Rangi uri to participate in this important process and cast their vote for the future of our people."

"After almost 27 years of mahi, we strongly believe this settlement will enable us to realise our aspirations for a vibrant future as NgÄti Rangi, the uri of Paerangi-i-te-Whare Toka."

Details for the remaining Hui are:

- Christchurch - Thursday 5 October, 6.30pm at Te PÄ o RÄkaihautÅ«

- Karioi - Sunday 8 October, 12pm at NgÄ MÅkai Papa KÄinga

For more information, or to register and vote, phone 0800 N RANGI (0800 672 644) or visit

www.ngatirangi.com