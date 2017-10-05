Rutherford Discovery Fellowship for Massey epidemiologist

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 13:17

Associate Professor David Hayman, has been awarded one of the ten highly sought-after Rutherford Discovery Fellowships.

The fellowships, awarded annually, are worth up to $160,000 each a year for five years, and designed to support talented early-to mid-career researchers.

Dr Hayman’s research has focused on when and why novel globally important pathogens emerge and cause disease.

He has been involved with studying some of the world’s most deadly pathogens to humans, including the Ebola virus. His research focuses on host traits and infection dynamics determines how traits such as birth and death rates affect infection dynamics in populations.

His most recent work includes work with thermal imaging surveillance cameras to monitor long-term hibernation behaviours of bats, and work finding that Ebola virus emergence is linked to the clearing of animal habitat through deforestation in West and Central Africa.

Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith announced the fellowships today. They are administered by The Royal Society on behalf of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.