Armed incident in Greenlane

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are currently in attendance at an incident in Greenlane.
At approximately 1.15pm police received a report that a member of the public had what appears to be a firearm in Korau Road, Greenlane.
Police units including Police Eagle Helicopter are responding. We are speaking to a number of people at the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the event.
The area has been cordoned off while investigations continue.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.