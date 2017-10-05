Armed incident in Greenlane

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 14:07

Police are currently in attendance at an incident in Greenlane.

At approximately 1.15pm police received a report that a member of the public had what appears to be a firearm in Korau Road, Greenlane.

Police units including Police Eagle Helicopter are responding. We are speaking to a number of people at the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the event.

The area has been cordoned off while investigations continue.