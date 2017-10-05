CTV investigation at decision making point

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 14:22

Police are now at the final stage of decision making regarding the investigation into the collapse of the CTV building in February 2011.

A legal review by Crown Law has been completed.

This follows an earlier review by the Christchurch Crown Solicitor.

The decision on any prosecution will be made after careful consideration of the file and the two legal reviews.

This is expected to take several weeks to complete.

"As we have previously stated this has been a very complex, technical investigation involving a range of expert advice to consider." says Detective Superintendent Peter Read.

"The decision will be ultimately made in accordance with the Solicitor General’s prosecution guidelines, which determines every prosecution decision by police."

"While police are unable to pre-empt what the decision will be at this time, we can say that the issues before us are finely balanced."

"We are acutely aware of the length of time this is taking, and the impact this is having on the victim’s families.

We continue to be very appreciative of their patience." says Mr Read.

Once a decision is made it will be communicated first to the families, and then publicly.