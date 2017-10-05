Police investigating house fire in Hamilton

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 14:35

Hamilton Police are seeking information from the public in relation to a fire at an address on Ohaupo Road, Hamilton yesterday.

The fire began at the address which is close to the Urlich Avenue intersection between 6.45am and 7.30am.

Three people were inside the house when the fire began, but managed to get outside without injury.

Police are currently treating the fire as suspicious, and they would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the Ohaupo area around this time.

Anyone who remembers seeing a vehicle similar to a silver Toyota Sprinter with orange wheels is also asked to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact Constable Kirsty Andrews at the Hamilton Police station on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.