Building the bridge - it's all go

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 16:12

Twenty four hollow concrete beams, each one weighing between 38 and 48 tonnes, are being lifted into place to form the new 45 metre bridge on the Whakatu Link Route.

The work started today [October 5] and is expected to be finished by tomorrow.

Two cranes, one 250 tonne and one 100 tonne, were on site for the tricky lift which required extreme precision by staff from Hastings company Concrete Structures.

"It is very impressive to see these experts at work," said Hastings District Council’s works and services chairman Kevin Watkins.

"We’re very pleased at the progress the whole team is making on what is a very large two-year project. The State Highway 2 roundabout at Mangateretere is getting close to being completed; a start has been made on the new Whakatu roundabout; we can see that the bridge is on schedule; and work on the actual road between these main points is back underway after the winter break."

The 3.5km route is expected to be completed by the end of 2018. It includes three new roundabouts, at Mangateretere, Whakatu and Pakowhai Road. It is the largest road-building project in Hawke’s Bay since the construction of Hastings-Napier Expressway in 2002.