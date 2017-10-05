Ocean Spa pipe springs a leak

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 15:49

Napier City Council has today temporarily closed one of the pools at Ocean Spa, a property it leases to H20 Management.

The decision was made following the discovery of a burst pipe at the complex. Although only one pool is affected - known as the Passive Pool - it is not able to be filled while repairs are made to the pipe.

NCC Director Community Services Antoinette Campbell says a team is on-site now assessing the severity of the situation and more news on the repair schedule and reopening of the affected pool will be shared with the community as soon as possible.

The remaining Ocean Spa pools are open as usual and Napier Aquatic Centre is fully operational.