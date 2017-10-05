Armed incident in Greenlane

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 15:35

Police are speaking with a person after an alleged firearms incident in Korau Road, Greenlane this afternoon.

Police have spoken to a number of people including one person who is helping with enquiries.

Police are still establishing the facts surrounding the incident and are yet to ascertain whether charges will be laid.

The cordons that were in place are now being removed.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience while we dealt with this incident.