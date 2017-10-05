Community funding information evening

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 16:43

Members of community groups, clubs and organisations in Selwyn are invited to attend a Community Funding Information Session on Thursday 26 October, 7-9pm at Lincoln Event Centre.

Hosted by Selwyn District Council, four expert speakers will spend half an hour each talking about funding opportunities.

Council Community Development Advisor Lisa Larkin says the information session will be invaluable for groups seeking funding for projects.

"This is a great opportunity to learn about a range of funding options from the experts, right here in Selwyn," Ms Larkin says.

Ann O’Connor is a Community Advisor for the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) and will present information on RealMe, what it is, and how it works. Ann will also explain how RealMe is used to apply for funds through the DIA system and an overview of the funds they administer.

Courtenay Sheat, Community Engagement Advisor at RÄtÄ Foundation will be providing groups with an overview of RÄtÄ Foundation funding including their focus areas and criteria.

Donna Morris from Webfair will present this new innovative concept to raise money without cash.

Brenda Smith from Generosity NZ will speak about how to access the GivUs GivMe databases and provide a live interactive demonstration.

Those interested in attending should RSVP by Friday 20 October to cdworkshops.rsvp@selwyn.govt.nz or phone Lisa Larkin on 347 2755 for more information.