Make your mark on our city

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 16:48

Everyone will have the chance to share their great ideas for Porirua’s future, following today’s City Delivery Committee recommendation to begin community engagement on the District Plan review.

The District Plan is the blueprint for Porirua’s future land use and will guide how the city develops over the next 10 to 30 years. Community engagement will start on 16 October.

"We want to ensure everyone from across Porirua’s diverse communities has the chance to get involved and make their mark on the development of our draft District Plan," says Committee Chair Anita Baker.

"This is a conversation with our communities about how we plan for the future, and there are some big issues to consider like rising sea levels, life after Transmission Gully and how to grow the city while protecting the environment."

"By working together we can develop a District Plan that ensures our young people inherit a healthy, well-functioning city."

NgÄti Toa is a key partner in the development of the draft District Plan, which is focused around six key themes:

- How we live and grow

- How we play

- How we move

- How we look after our environment

- How we reduce natural hazard impacts

- How we do business

From 16 October, the District Planning team will be out and about talking to residents to get a sense of whether they are on the right track with the six key themes and issues they’ve identified around them.

They will be holding public forums, working with key reference groups and seeking feedback through an online survey to build on feedback already received through earlier District Plan review work.

That information will then feed into the development of the Draft District Plan that will go out for further public consultation in October 2018.

You’ll find all the information you need, including when we’re in your neighbourhood, online from 16 October. Everyone who completes the survey will go in a prize draw.