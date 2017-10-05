Bus crash in Newtown

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 18:36

Motorists are being advised to avoid John Street in Newtown, Wellington after a bus crashed into a house.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 6pm.

The bus driver has minor injuries and has been taken to Wellington Hospital in an ambulance.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

No members of the public or bystanders have been injured.

The northbound lane of John Street near the Countdown is closed and traffic is building up in the area.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while heavy lift equipment removes the bus.

Police thank motorists for their patience.