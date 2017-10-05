Firearms incident in Otara

|
Police are responding to a firearms incident on Preston Road in Otara.
Police were called to the scene at 7.05pm.
Three people have been taken to Middlemore Hospital. One male has moderate injuries and may require surgery, the two other males have superficial injuries.
Cordons are in place on Preston and Kudu Road as Police make enquiries to establish what has occurred.
We ask that people please avoid the area.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious is being urged to call Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
