Appeal for witnesses to assault in Dunedin's Octagon

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 06:26

Police are investigating an assault on a man on George Street, The Octagon, Dunedin at approximately 3:50am on Sunday 16 July 2017.

The 28-year-old man was knocked unconscious and sustained a broken leg in the assault which occurred in the middle of the road outside the Night ‘n Day store.

A motorist who was driving past at the time stopped his car, got out and intervened and the victim was able to crawl to the side of the road where he was spoken to by Police and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the assault and are keen to speak with the three men, who were in the area at the time.

If you are one of these men, know who they are, or have other information about the incident, please contact Detective Constable Joshua Burt at Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800.

Alternatively, people who wish to remain anonymous can ring CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.