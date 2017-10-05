Police investigating Otara shooting

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 22:05

Police are investigating after three people were injured in a firearms incident at the intersection of Preston Road and Kudu Road, Otara, around 7pm tonight.

Enquiries have established that three males, aged between 14-21 years-old, were walking on Kudu Road when a vehicle pulled up next to them.

A confrontation has occurred between the two parties and someone in the vehicle has fired two shots, believed to be from a shot gun, towards the three males.

The three males all sustained injuries from the gun shots.

They were all transported to Middlemore Hospital, none of their injuries are life-threatening.

Police are speaking with the victims and witnesses to the incident. A number of Police will remain in the area for a time while a scene examination is carried out.

Anyone who has information which may be useful to this investigation is being urged to call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 2611 321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

We want to reassure the local community that we are taking this incident very seriously and are making a number of enquiries to locate the offenders.

We appreciate their support and assistance at this time.