Police investigate aggravated robbery in Gore

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 22:37

Gore Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of the Coutts Road dairy.

At around 7.30pm tonight three young males entered the store.

One was carrying a machete.

Following a brief struggle with the shop attendant the trio ran down Lock Street and onto Irving Street.

All three had their faces covered with balaclavas and were wearing dark backpacks.

One was wearing a light green hoodie and the other two were wearing dark coloured hoodies.

Police are supporting the victim, who cut his hand during the struggle.

Anyone who lives in the Lock or Irving Street area and saw young men matching the description is being urged to contact Gore Police on (03) 203 9300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.