Road blocked after crash on SH2 near Haywards Interchange

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 2, approximately 1 km south of the Haywards interchange in Wellington.
A truck has left the road and the southbound lane is currently closed.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and take alternative routes where possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.