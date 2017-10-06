Minor delays expected on Takitimu Drive Toll Road

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 08:47

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of minor delays on State Highway 29 Takitimu Toll Road this weekend and next Tuesday while regular pavement testing is carried out.

On Saturday 7th October between 9am and 4pm there will be stop/go traffic control and a temporary speed limit at the southern end of the toll road.

On Sunday 8th October and Tuesday 10th October between 9am and 4pm there will be reduced lanes and a temporary speed reduction.

The Transport Agency says the testing is carried out to assess the pavement condition.

It says the work times have been chosen to minimise delays to traffic and ensure the safety of the staff working at the site.

The work is weather dependant.