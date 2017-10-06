Selwyn Council and Rolleston Men's Shed formalise partnership

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 09:15

Selwyn District Council and the Rolleston Men’s Shed have formalised their partnership by signing the lease on the community group’s site at Dynes Road.

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton says the Council is looking forward to working closely with the group and supporting them in their community-focused projects.

Rolleston Men’s Shed Chairman Stephen Rushton says they wouldn’t be where they are today without the help from the Council.

"We are very grateful to the Council for providing the land, funding and technical support to help us get this idea off the ground. The staff have been so friendly and easy to work with," he says.

Since opening three years ago the Rolleston Men’s Shed has worked on numerous projects to benefit Rolleston and the wider community in Selwyn, including repairing the Rotary Club’s worn out lectern, creating the community book exchange box in Prebbleton, and designing, building and assembling a workshop for Rolleston Playcentre for children to play in.

The Shed welcomes all who have an interest in technical ‘things’, such as doing projects around the Selwyn district, doing personal projects or simply fixing things. The Shed is a very social group, and each day starts with a cup of coffee or tea with other members.

From starting with just five members it has now grown to around 65 members, who range from teenagers to retirees. The group is planning an expansion at their Dynes Road shed location.