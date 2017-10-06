Community groups have opportunity to signal Founders Theatre interest

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 10:49

Hamilton’s community groups are being invited to signal if they are interested in potentially taking over Founders Theatre.

Hamilton City Council closed Founders Theatre in February 2016 due to safety concerns relating initially to its flying system, and then subsequently its performance in an earthquake.

As part of ongoing discussions on the city’s theatres - including the proposed Waikato Regional Theatre project being led by Momentum Waikato - the Council wants to determine if there are community groups interested in taking over Founders.

Community group representatives can visit hamilton.govt.nz/founders, where they can find a downloadable form to complete and return.

Interested groups have until 19 November 2017 to provide a proposal.

Members of the public will get to have their say on the future of Founders Theatre, and how the Council funds the proposed Waikato Regional Theatre from 25 October through to 26 November 2017.