Severe weather watch

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 10:20

Heavy rain for the parts of the upper South Island and Mount Taranaki from Saturday evening to Sunday night.

A complex low pressure system approaches New Zealand from the Tasman Sea on Saturday, and associated fronts move across the country during Saturday and Sunday, bringing rain to much of the country, with some heavy falls in the north and west. The heaviest falls are expected about the ranges of northwest Nelson where a Heavy Rain Warning is now in force.

This Watch is for the possibility that rainfall accumulations may approach warning amounts for the remainder of Nelson (apart from the warning area), northern Buller, the Richmond Range including Rai Valley, and Mount Taranaki from Saturday evening to Sunday night.

People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts as parts of this Watch could be upgraded to a full Warning and further areas may be added.

HEAVY RAIN WATCH

Area: Mount Taranaki Valid: 29 hours from 7:00 pm Saturday to 12:00 am Monday Forecast: Periods of heavy rain are expected from Saturday evening to midnight Sunday.

Area: Nelson except warning area, the Richmond Range including Rai Valley, Buller north of Karamea Valid: 32 hours from 6:00 pm Saturday to 2:00 am Monday Forecast: Periods of heavy rain are expected from Saturday evening to the early hours of Monday morning.

This watch will be updated by: 9:00 pm Friday 06-Oct-2017